Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) Panic gripped the bus stand area after an unclaimed bag was found in front of a lodge in Jammu city, officials on Friday said.

A red-coloured bag was found lying unclaimed in front of Jehangir Muslim hotel in the bus stand area and the information was passed on to the police, they said.

Also Read | Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

The officials said the police rushed to the spot and removed the bag with the help of its bomb disposal squad, which was called in.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

“When we cleared the area in the morning, there was nothing, but after some time, we found a bag lying in front of the hotel. Our employees had gone to offer namaz when someone placed the bag there,” said Nazir Ahmed, who runs Jehangir Muslim Hotel here.

The police was informed and they have taken the bag with them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)