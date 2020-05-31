India News | Pankaja Munde Asks Supporters to Not Crowd Gopinathgad

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has appealed to her supporters to observe the sixth death anniversary of her father and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde by remaining indoors.

In a statement posted on her social media accounts, Pankaja Munde asked her supporters to light two lamps inside their homes to signify the gender equality and remember the late leader by preparing his favourite dish.

She also asked them to help the needy in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the function to be held at at Gopinathgad, the memorial of late Munde in Beed district, will be telecast live on June 3 on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde said she had accepted the BJP's decision to not recommend her as one of its nominees on the state Legislative Council.

When asked about the political slugfest between the BJP and the Shiv Sena-led state government, the former MLA said she wasn't active in politics now and is currently focussing on social work.

"It is necessary for Opposition parties to criticise otherwise people wouldn't know what the government is doing," she told a news channel.

She said the government should make more efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

