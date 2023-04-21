Hamirpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of a former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission till April 29 in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak case.

Jatinder Kumar Kanwar, a Himachal Administrative Services officer, was produced in the court of Hamirpur Sessions Judge Vikas Bhardwaj in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) exam paper leak case.

Also Read | When Is Eid 2023 in India? Eid Ul Fitr May Fall on April 22 or April 23, Know Significance of Moon Sighting and Other Details About Islamic Festival.

Kanwar was arrested on April 4 and initially sent to police remand till April 10.

He was then sent to judicial custody till April 21.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three of a Family Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Fast Moving Train in Tikamgarh District.

The vigilance bureau has detected leaks in about 30 exams conducted by HPSSC and it is probing irregularities in the conduct of 22 of them.

Five FIRs have been registered in this connection and 15 people have been arrested so far.

The JOA (IT) paper leak case was unearthed in December last year when vigilance bureau sleuths arrested HPSSC Senior Assistant Uma Azad red-handed with solved answer sheets and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

The state government has suspended the functioning of HPSSC over following the paper leak and postponed all examinations. Later, the state government dissolved the commission.

Earlier this month, Vigilance Bureau DIG G Shiva Kumar said permission will be sought from the government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to register an FIR against highly placed officials under scanner in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)