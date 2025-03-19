Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav called for the banning of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), labelling their members as "hooligans" in the wake of recent violence in Nagpur.

Yadav claimed that these groups, which he believes are protected by the government, are harming the country's social fabric and threatening its economic progress.

Also Read | Congress MP Rakesh Rathor Walks out of Sitapur Jail After Getting Bail in Rape Case.

Speaking about the violence, Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav said, "People from Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad are hooligans; they should be banned. These people are protected by the government. I believe that the country's economy and progress are being affected now. There is a need to think on this now."

Yadav also responded to JD(U) leader Sanjeev Kumar's demands to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to implement the 'Yogi model'-- a hardline approach to law enforcement -- to deal with criminals.

Also Read | Gujarat: 3rd-Year LLB Student Found Dead in National Law University Dorm, Suicide Suspected.

"There is no Yogi model. A criminal is a criminal and can't be categorised by caste or religion. People have always followed Bihar and not the other way around," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, curfew is still in place for the second consecutive day in 10 police station limits of Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17.

Pertinently an FIR has also been lodged under the multiple sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 along with other laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpath Police Station.

Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge filed the complaint, and the FIR named 51 individuals, including several minors.

The accused are primarily from Nagpur city, residing in areas like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.

According to the FIR, "The protest turned violent when the crowd began hurling stones and throwing petrol bombs at police officers. Police were reportedly attacked with deadly weapons like axes and iron rods. The crowd, despite repeated warnings from the police to disperse, continued to engage in violent actions, threatening the safety of both police personnel and civilians."

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur and stated that it is a very serious matter.

He emphasised that strict action would be taken against those responsible for attacking Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)- level officers and other police personnel.

The police have been authorised to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew "remains punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)