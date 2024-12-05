Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) The parents of the doctor, who was raped and murdered at state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital about four months back, on Thursday expressed unhappiness over the role of the opposition BJP in demanding justice for their daughter

They also said that they would hit the street over the issue.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde To Join As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Shiv Sena Submit Recommendation Letter to Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

“It seems that the torture and murder of our daughter have been forgotten by the principal opposition party of West Bengal. But we cannot forget our daughter. We will protest on the road. Common people are with us. Junior doctors are with us.

“We will participate in a rally to (health department headquarters) Swastha Bhavan called by Junior Doctors Front tomorrow,” the father of the deceased said.

Also Read | ISRO Proba 3 Mission Launched: Indian Space Agency Launches ESA's Sun Observation Spacecraft Atop PSLV-C69 Into Space From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (Watch Video).

Her mother said the reinstatement of some of the junior doctors, who are accused of patronising a threat culture in state medical colleges, in the West Bengal Medical Council, raised doubt about the intent to bring to book all those responsible for the incident.

"But we will not sit indoors. Even if someone is under the impression that the movement for Abhaya (the symbolic name given to the deceased R G Kar medic) will fizzle out, we will not let that happen. Our friends will not let that happen," she said.

The parents had visited BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the assembly on November 26.

"We must keep political interests aside and seek the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Adhikari had said.

On August 9, the body of the on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)