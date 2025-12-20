New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, recently hosted Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at their residence.

Sharing glimpses from the special moment, Parineeti expressed admiration for Harmanpreet's journey and achievements.

On Saturday, Parineeti posted a series of photographs on Instagram featuring herself, Raghav Chadha, and Harmanpreet Kaur, capturing candid moments from their time together.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Pleasure having you over at our place champion @imharmanpreet_kaur your achievements, simplicity and humility inspire millions. Keep the Tricolour flying high!"

The actor also shared photographs showing the trio seated comfortably in the living room.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been receiving widespread praise following her leadership in India's historic ICC ODI Women's World Cup victory, where the team clinched the title after a final against South Africa. The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched their maiden World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

In the women's WC, Harmanpreet scored 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50, with two fifties and a best score of 89. (ANI)

