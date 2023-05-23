New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "bypassing" the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new parliament building and also during its inauguration.

Modi will inaugurate the new building on May 28.

"Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: 'There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses," Yechury said in a tweet.

"Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address," he said in a tweet.

Opposition parties had boycotted the foundation laying ceremony in December 2020, and they are likely to skip the inauguration ceremony as well on Sunday.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam questioned the government's decision to inaugurate the building on Veer Savarkar's birth anniversary.

"How can we associate with such an endeavour that sidelines the @rashtrapatibhvn of India and link itself with the memory of Savarkar ? Those who cherish the values of @parliamentary democracy and secularism can only keep away from this majoritarian adventurism," he said in a tweet.

