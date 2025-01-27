New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The joint parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf bill has become a "rubber stamp for the government" as it has adopted all amendments proposed by ruling members and negated those by opposition MPs, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha also alleged the rejection of opposition members' proposals shows that the parliament committees are being bulldozed.

"A joint parliamentary committee where all amendments made by the MPs of the ruling party are accepted and all made by the Opposition are rejected shows Parliament committees are being bulldozed. The committee is avoiding its constitutional duty of scrutiny and has become a rubber stamp for the government," he wrote on 'X'.

Sources said Opposition MPs proposed amendments in all the 44 clauses of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, seeking to restore the provisions of the existing law.

According to the sources, the Opposition MPs claimed the law proposed by the committee in its report would maintain the Bill's "draconian" character which, they alleged, was a bid to interfere in the religious affairs of Muslims.

The meeting of the committee headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday was again marked by noisy protests by opposition members, who accused him of "subverting" a democratic process.

The panel is set to adopt its report on Wednesday with MPs of opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, DMK and the AIMIM expected to give their dissent, the sources said.

