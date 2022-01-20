Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said that Parliament must discuss the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh and eastern Arunachal Pradesh when it meets on January 31.

He added that Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament from East Arunachal Pradesh bravely articulated his concern.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

"MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao is an MP of the ruling party BJP. He bravely articulated his concerns. It's important that when parliament meets on January 31, Govt should discuss the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh & eastern Arunachal Pradesh," Tewari told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi to Withdraw New IAS Cadre Rules, Calls Them ‘Draconian, Non-Federal’.

Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

He further claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh."

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities," said Gao.

"All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," he tweeted.

In his tweet, Gao has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

The MP claimed that he has informed the Home Ministry regarding the incident and requested their intervention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)