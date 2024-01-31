New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of all accused arrested in the Parliament Security Breach Case till March 1, 2024.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur, noted the presence of all six accused in the court, and further extended the judicial custody by 30 days. All the accused were produced physically in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the same court has fixed February 17, 2024, for a hearing on the application moved by some of the arrested accused, alleging that police have forcefully taken their signatures on blank papers. The court has sought Delhi Police's reply to the application.

During the last date, accused Neelam Azad told the court that one woman officer got her sign on 52 blank papers forcibly yesterday. Her counsel, Suresh Chaudhary, also submitted that it happened earlier as well.

The court had asked the counsel to file an appropriate application. Counsel for Neelam Azad moved an application.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh had objected to the allegations and submissions of the accused. The court recorded the submission of the counsel.

Earlier, five out of six accused gave their consent to a polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad, denied the polygraph test.

In addition, accused Manoranjan and Sagar also gave their consent for the Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), Akhand Pratap, had submitted that a Polygraph of all six accused is required, in addition to the Narco and Brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sagar.

All the accused persons have been arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. This case pertains to a security breach on the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13. (ANI)

