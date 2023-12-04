New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the first day of the Winter Session, the MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised slogans to herald the BJPS's performance in the state assembly elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP MP's raised slogans of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha.

Opposition MPs opposed the sloganeering and tried to raise their own issues. Amid the ruckus in the House, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel, who secured victory in the recently declared Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Monday, said that he is proud to sit in Parliament as an MLA.

"I am proud that I will sit in Parliament as an MLA today. I will speak about the Jaljeevan Mission in Rajya Sabha. If there are any questions, then I will get a chance to go to both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha..." Patel told ANI ahead of the start of the Winter Session today.

The Winter Session of the Parliament begins today, a day after results for Assembly elections in four states were declared, with the BJP winning three (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) and Congress ousting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Brij Lal and Neeraj Shekhar are to present the 246th report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023'; 247th report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023'; and the 248th report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha today on day one of the Winter Session.

The Reports were presented to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on November 10 when the House was not in session and forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the same day. Orders for the publication and circulation of the Reports were given by the Rajya Sabha Chairman

The Ethics Committee, which probed the 'cash-for-query' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to lay its report in Lok Sabha druing the Winter Session of Parliament.

The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for December 4 mentions that Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and member of the Committee Aparjita Sarangi will be laying "on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics".

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had last month submitted its draft report connection with the 'cash-for-query' case to Speaker Om Birla. Sources said the committee had recommended the expulsion of Moitra.

The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

The government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC. (ANI)

