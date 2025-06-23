By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): In a major step towards enhancing India's parliamentary diplomacy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the Parliament of India is working to constitute Parliamentary Friendship Groups to strengthen bonds with Parliaments at global level.

On the sidelines of the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies, Birla informed that formation of parliamentary groups, aimed at fostering stronger international relationships, are expected to be officially initiated after consultations with all political parties in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Birla told media that such friendship groups have proven to be effective in building mutual understanding and cooperation among parliaments. The Indian Parliament is also moving in this direction.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that these groups will be formed for different countries and will include Members of Parliament from across the parties. They will function as instruments of parliamentary diplomacy, enabling lawmakers to engage directly with their counterparts abroad, share best practices and deepen bilateral ties.

The initiative is expected to open new avenues for collaboration in areas such as trade, education, culture and technology through people-to-people and parliament-to-parliament contact. It also reflects India's growing emphasis on diplomacy that goes beyond traditional executive channels.

It is pertinent to note that government sent seven groups of All-party delegation in various countries to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations after Operation Sindoor. This was the first time that the Centre deployed MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

These groups received a very positive response from all the countries, which they visited. It also gives an idea to take such initiative to strengthen relationship with various countries.

Birla expressed his hope that if all parties reach a consensus on this initiative, the Parliamentary Friendship Groups will mark a significant step in strengthening India's soft power and global engagement through the legislative route. (ANI)

