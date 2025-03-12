Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a bilateral meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar led by the President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, H E Justin Tokely in Parliament House Premises today. (Photo/@ombirlakota)

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday highlighted that India holds Madagascar in the highest regard as a cherished and reliable friend, as well as a steadfast partner in its journey of progress, said a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He further emphasized that, in alignment with the "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, Madagascar stands as a pivotal ally for India within the Indian Ocean realm. "This invaluable partnership, he noted, plays an essential role in fortifying regional stability and nurturing economic prosperity across the region", as per the statement.

Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar led by the President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, H E Justin Tokely in Parliament House Premises today. During the meeting, Birla underscored that the "relationship between India and Madagascar has historically been strong and that the two nations share a centuries-old history of trade, culture, and mutual interaction", the statement said.

Guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam', India has always been at forefront in offering help to neighboring countries specially during disasters, he said.

Birla mentioned about India's proactive role in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to Madagascar. India has supported various projects to contribute to the prosperity and socio-economic development of Madagascar, which reflects India's commitment to mutually beneficial development, he noted.

Birla also mentioned about significant role played by members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. Birla also expressed happiness about the first 'Jaipur Foot Camp' organized in Madagascar, where hundreds of differently-abled individuals were provided with artificial limbs, the statement said.

Highlighting India's democratic tradition and framework, Birla stated that India is the world's oldest and largest democracy in the world and has a legacy as 'Mother of Democracy'. In India even thousands of years ago, democratic institutions made collective decisions for the people, he added.

Emphasizing that democracy is not merely a system of governance in India, but a cornerstone of its cultural and spiritual ethos, Birla shared with the delegation that since the very first election in independent India in 1952, voter participation has risen steadily, with nearly 66 per cent turnout in the 2024 general elections. This, he noted, was a testament to the ever-growing faith and engagement of the Indian populace in the democratic process.

The Speaker also briefed the Parliamentary delegation of Madagascar on the functioning of the Indian Parliament and the process of the Budget Session.

Referring to the capacity-building programmes for legislators organized by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Birla hoped that as a world-class institution for capacity-building in parliamentary democracy; the training programmes of PRIDE would benefit the Parliament of Madagascar. He also expressed his eagerness to organize capacity-building and training programmes, through PRIDE, tailored to the needs and priorities of Madagascar's parliamentarians and officials.

He added that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations would help parliamentarians learn from each other's parliamentary processes and traditions.

Justin Tokely thanked Birla for inviting the delegation to India and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Parliament of India to them. He also admired India's economic growth and dominance in technology. Tokely mentioned that the two countries have shared interests in agriculture, maritime security, health and education and hoped for closer economic cooperation, parliamentary cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The delegation which arrived in India on Monday also watched the House proceedings in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. On behalf of the Members of the House, the Lok Sabha Speaker welcomed the delegation in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

