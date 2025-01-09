New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Parliamentarians on Thursday gave several suggestions to the home ministry on curbing the rise in cyber crime in the country amid rapid digitisation.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs met officials of the home ministry and were given a detailed presentation on subject 'Cyber crime - Ramifications, Protection and Prevention'.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan was also present along with other officials of the ministry.

The members suggested several measures to check the rise in cyber crimes, as they were on the rise due to rapid digitisation in the country.

As more citizens and businesses embrace digital technologies, vulnerabilities in cybersecurity have become apparent, leading to a sharp increase in the number of reported cyber incidents.

Sources said over 80,000 cases have been reported in the last year and cyber fraud of thousands of crores has been reported.

