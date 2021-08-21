Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs visited the Frontier Headquarters of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu and Border outpost (BOP) Makwal as a part of study visit on administration, development and people welfare in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Parliamentary Committee was briefed about the threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from Tunnelling, Smuggling and firing by Pakistani troops.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schocker: Man Sets Fiancee on Fire After Pouring Petrol While She Was Sleeping in Vizianagaram.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), BSF Jammu, the 18 member Parliamentary Committee was led by Anand Sharma, Chairman and MP. The Parliamentary Committee was received by Surender Panwar, IPS, SDG BSF and N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu at the Jammu airport on Friday.

Jamwal gave a detailed presentation to the Parliamentary committee members covering all the critical aspects of Border security and Domination on Jammu IB. He also described the general security scenario of Jammu IB covering the deployment pattern of BSF units and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to Next Kin of Deceased.

Jamwal also informed the Parliamentary Committee about the threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB, ranging from Tunnelling, Smuggling, Stand of fire by Pak troops. A special emphasis was given to the Drone threat posed by Pakistani Drones abetting Smuggling of Weapons/ Narcotics from across the border to Indian territory.

Thereafter, the committee members visited BSF BOP Makwal where they were shown various border domination aspects. The Committee members witnessed various drills at BOP showcasing the Border Management, Border Domination and Surveillance.

The members interacted with BSF officers and troops and got the first-hand feeling of the BSF working conditions and challenges faced by BSF troops deployed on the BOPs.

N S Jamwal, IG BSF and Commandant BSF also briefed the committee members about the border challenges and difficulties being faced by BSF troops there. The members also interacted with the local border villagers.

Thereafter, the Parliamentary Committee members visited BSF Headquarters at Paloura where they were given an impressive guard of honour. The delegation was welcomed by S Panwar, IPS, SDG BSF at the conference hall of Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp Jammu.

The Committee was made aware of the challenges faced by BSF troops due to the rainy season, foggy weather and high altitude-related problems. Jamwal also gave a glimpse of BSF Border infrastructure covering various aspects like requirement of road connectivity upto BOPs, 24 hours uninterrupted supply of electricity and clean piped drinking water to the BOPs/ FDPs.

Recent BSF achievement like the seizure of Narcotics on the border, neutralizing Pakistani intruders, detection of tunnels and shooting down of Pakistani Hexocopter was shown to the Parliamentary Committee Members which was hugely appreciated.

The Committee Chairman and members were very receptive of BSF difficulties and challenges on Border. The Parliamentary Committee members were also shown an impressive display of weapons and other surveillance equipment being used by BSF in Border Domination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)