Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) A portion of a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Resigns: Opposition Parties Welcome British PM's Resignation As Conservative Party Leader.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Sennheiser Launches IE 600 Wired Earphones at Rs 59,990.

A portion of the gallery of the building's A-wing, which had no occupants, crashed in Kalwa area.

After getting a message around 1.50 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot, Sawant said.

They helped members of three families residing in the building's B-wing to come out of their houses safely. The residents later went to stay at their relatives' homes, he said.

Thane has been witnessing heavy rains since the last four days.

On Wednesday, a slab of a protection wall of a government-run ESIS hospital in Thane city had collapsed, injuring a 73-year-old woman, Sawant earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)