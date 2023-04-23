Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand witnessed thundershowers on Sunday with the weather office predicting a pleasant weather till April 26.

State capital Ranchi recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches below the normal, while Jamshedpur recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius, a drop of 4.6 degrees from the normal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Minor Girl Killed by Father, Grandfather Over Love Affair, Body Thrown in River.

Daltonganj recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Bokaro was 33.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office.

"A trough, which runs from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to Chhattisgarh across Jharkhand, helped to bring the mercury down in the state," said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Also Read | Maharashtra Farmers Protest: All India Kisan Sabha to Stage 3-Day March to State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s Office in Ahmednagar.

Any major change in maximum temperature is unlikely for the next three days, he said.

"Thereafter, it may increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)