Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Many parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall on Monday, while heavy rains lashed isolated places in the state, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ghatol in Banswara district recorded the maximum rainfall of 8 cm during the 24 hours till Monday morning, it said.

Mundwa (Nagaur), Shergarh (Jodhpur) recorded 7 cm and 6 cm of rainfall, respectively, during this period. Many other places recorded rainfall below 6 cm.

Ajmer received 10.2 mm of rains, Jodhpur 6.5 mm and Vanasthali (Tonk) 5.8 mm between Monday morning and evening, according to the weather department.

It has predicted light to moderate rains at many places in Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions during the next 24 hours.

