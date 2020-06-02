India News | Parts of UP Receive Rainfall

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Some parts of Uttar Pradesh received lights rains on Tuesday, with state capital Lucknow recording the maximum temperate at 35 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT)Department said on Tuesday.

According to the MeT Department, rainfall was recorded in Hamirpur (8.0 mm) and Meerut (0.7 mm).

Also Read | Mahindra Logistics Announces LGBTQIA Policy and Roadmap to Enhance â€˜Diversity & Inclusivenessâ€™ at Workplace.

Banda was the hottest city in the state, where mercury touched 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Allahabad 38 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 37.6 degrees Celsius Lakhimpur Khiri 37.4 degrees Celsius and Bahraich 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (up to 30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over the state on June 3, the MeT Department said.

Also Read | Airports Authority of India Headquarters Sealed After 4 Officials Test COVID-19 Positive.

Rain or thunderstorm are very likely at many places over the state on June 4 and 5, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)