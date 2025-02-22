Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia on Saturday said the party cannot "isolate 33 per cent minority voters" as it has set a target of achieving a simple majority on its own and crossing the 100-seat mark along with its allies in the 2026 Assembly polls.

He said preliminary work on seat sharing with its partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Progressive (UPPL), has already started, while the party is also conducting a survey on the performance of its sitting MLAs.

"This narrative of ‘minority-majority' and politics of appeasement was created by the Congress. The BJP has always kept itself away from such politics," Saikia, who took over as the state party head last month, said during an interaction with reporters here.

Asked if the party will woo the religious minority voters in the state, the two-time MP said, "We cannot isolate 33 per cent voters from ourselves. We have to assimilate them in the development narrative. For Assam to be among the top five states, all parts and people have to be equal partners in it."

Saikia said the first target for the party for the 2026 Assembly polls is achieving a simple majority on its own by crossing the halfway mark of 63 seats in the House of 126 members.

"Together with our allies, our target is to win in 100 seats. As of today, we are in a winning position in 85, we need to add 15 more," he added.

Saikia said work on formulating strategy for the state polls has already started, and preliminary talks with AGP, UPPL, and other smaller parties that are part of the alliance are on.

"We are sure of a thumping victory in 2026 polls and we are working on it," he asserted.

On the party's internal preparations, the state president said a survey based on individual anti-incumbency, political scenario, and strength of opposition in each constituency has been conducted.

"In September, a survey on individual MLAs will be done. Work on strengthening the organisational base is also being done," he added.

"Winning probability will be the core criteria for choosing candidates," Saikia stressed.

Saikia maintained that the positive work being done by the BJP-led government will help it retain power next year.

He said, "The government is seized about the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which ensures constitutional safeguards of political and cultural rights of the indigenous people."

On identification and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis, an important component of the Accord, Saikia said, "The absence of a deportation treaty with the neighboring country is an issue, but the government is working on getting around it."

"Peace accords, the Act East Policy, and the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit are initiatives which have driven development in the state," the state BJP chief added.

