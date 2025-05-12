Ranchi, May 12 (PTI) JD(U)'s Jharkhand president Khiru Mahto on Monday said the party organisation would be strengthened from the village to the state level in the coming days.

"We have appointed in-charges for all 24 districts during the working committee meeting. We have decided to strengthen the party organisation from the village to the state level," Mahto told reporters soon after the inauguration of a new party office here.

In addition to party workers, district presidents also participated in the meeting, he said.

"Now is the time to reach out to villages to begin the process of strengthening the party. The district in-charges will collaborate with district presidents to enhance the party's presence in the panchayat and block levels," he added.

In the coming days, the party will prepare for the urban local body (ULB) polls and panchayat elections.

The only legislator from JD(U) in Jharkhand, Saryu Roy, said, "Whether the ULB and panchayat polls will be contested on a party basis will be decided by the government."

"If the elections are contested on a non-party basis, our workers will participate. We are confident that party-supported candidates will win in large numbers," he added.

In Jharkhand, ULB and panchayat polls are currently conducted on a non-party basis.

