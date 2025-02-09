New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday exuded confidence that the party would fulfill every resolution after the victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it very clear in his speech yesterday that the BJP would fulfill every resolution...," Khandelwal told ANI.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Further, he spoke on the new Chief Minister and said that the party's central leadership would announce the name when the time comes.

The party's winning candidate from Patparganj Assembly Ravinder Singh Negi stated that several guarantees would be implemented during the Assembly session.

Also Read | Nepal Accident: 40 Pilgrims on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Injured in Bus Accident.

"All the promises will be fulfilled... PM Modi always fulfills his guarantees... several guarantees will be implemented during the Assembly session..." Negi said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said that the Chief Minister face in Delhi will be decided by the top leadership of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's national president JP Nadda.

He said that the Chief Minister of Delhi will be the one who implements the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister (face) will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (BJP) National President and Union Home Minister. Delhi is a very important state and whoever is capable of implementing the vision laid down by PM Modi will be the Chief Minister," Sirsa, who won the 2025 Delhi assembly elections from Rajouri Garden seat, told ANI.

Hitting out at caretaker Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said that AAP government in Punjab must fulfil their promise to provide Rs 1,000 to women.

"I want to request Atishi to visit Kejriwal and remind about what they said in Punjab. Remind him about your accountability (over promises made in Punjab). Mothers and sisters are waiting since three years now for 1,000 rupees. Our party is capable, we don't need anybody (to remind us) ...Prime Minister does what he says," Sirsa said.

His reaction came after Atishi on Sunday said that they will ensure accountability from BJP and reminded them of their promises of depositing Rs 2,500 to women beneficiaries by March of this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)