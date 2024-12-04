New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Former MP and BJP leader Parvesh Verma will likely contest against Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, BJP sources told ANI.

Verma has been asked to strengthen the BJP organisation in the New Delhi Assembly constituency and he is ready to give a tough fight to Kejriwal, the sources added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the sources, the BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Assembly election after the ongoing winter session of the parliament.

Parvesh Verma represented the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency twice after winning the 2014 and 2019 general elections. He also won from Mehrauli in the 2013 Delhi assembly election. His father Sahib Singh Verma served as the Chief Minister of Delhi between 1996 and 1998.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

The five-year term of the Delhi Assembly is ending in 2025 and there is a possibility of elections being held in February. The AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. In the 2015 Assembly election, the party came to power with a resounding victory by winning 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)