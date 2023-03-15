Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Bengaluru customs officials have caught a passenger who tried to smuggle gold pieces worth Rs. 69.40 lakh by hiding in slippers at Bengaluru airport.

Customs officials are now extra careful while scanning slippers as smugglers conceal gold strips on slippers to avoid detection.

"The passengers reached Bengaluru from Bangkok on a IndiGo Airways flight were stopped for checking. A total of four pieces embedded in the false cavity of slippers were seized from them," said a customs official on Wednesday.

At least 1.2 kg having purity of 24 karat valued at Rs. 69.40 lakh was seized.

On March 12, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok to Bengaluru by IndiGo flight 6E 76, was intercepted by Bengaluru Customs Air Intelligence Officers. On asking the purpose of travel, the passenger told that he was travelling for medical purpose.

However, the passenger was unable to provide any valid medical documents which made the officers suspicious.

Accordingly the passenger was put through thorough checks. On body check and scanning of his bag and slippers, the presence of gold in cut pieces form was revealed concealed in his slippers which he was wearing during travel. The slippers were cut open and 4 cut pieces of gold totally weighing 1.2 kg having purity of 24 kt valued at Rs. 69.40 lakh was seized, said a senior Customs official. (ANI)

