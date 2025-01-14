Chennai, January 14: A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train. No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train. Tamil Nadu Train Derailment: 5 Coaches of Passenger Train Travelling From Villupuram to Puducherry Derails Near Villupuram Railway Station, Major Accident Averted As Train Stopped After Hearing Loud Noise (Watch Video).

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

