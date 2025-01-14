In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, five coaches of a passenger train travelling from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station. According to news agency ANI, a major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard. After this, all passengers were evacuated safely from the train. Soon, railway staff and engineers rushed to the spot and cleared the routes for other trains. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating to know whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage. "The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter," PRO Railway, Chennai, said.

Passenger Train Derails Near Villupuram Railway Station

Five Coaches Go Off Track After Wheels of Train Derail

