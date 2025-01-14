In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, five coaches of a passenger train travelling from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station. According to news agency ANI, a major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard. After this, all passengers were evacuated safely from the train. Soon, railway staff and engineers rushed to the spot and cleared the routes for other trains. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating to know whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage. "The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter," PRO Railway, Chennai, said.

Passenger Train Derails Near Villupuram Railway Station

Five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station. A major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard. All passengers were safely evacuated from the train. Railway staff and engineers… — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Five Coaches Go Off Track After Wheels of Train Derail

Tamil Nadu: A major disaster was narrowly avoided when the wheels of a passenger train derailed near Villupuram railway station. The train had just departed when five coaches went off track. No casualties were reported, and officials are investigating the cause pic.twitter.com/6mR0RBEVjT — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)