New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 8.4 per cent year-on-year to 42,18,746 units in financial year 2023-24, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 38,90,114 units in fiscal year 2022-23.

Two-wheeler sales were up 13.3 per cent last fiscal at 1,79,74,365 units, as compared to 1,58,62,771 units in the financial year 2022-23.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 12.5 per cent to 2,38,53,463 units in the period under review, as against 2,12,04,846 units in fiscal year 2022-23.

