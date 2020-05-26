India News | Passengers Express Joy at Being Able to Fly Back to Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Passengers who arrived at Delhi airport on the partial resumption of domestic flights appeared visibly relieved and expressed happiness to be able to reach their destination after nearly two months.

Neerja, who came to Delhi from Chennai with her four-year-old daughter, said she was excited to be back home.

"I am very excited and very happy that I have come back to my home. I want to thank the Modi government wholeheartedly. I am four-month pregnant and was not finding it easy to get medical attention. But now I have come here and will get check-ups done regularly," she said.

Her husband Senthil Kumar said he was very happy to have his family back.

"I am very happy that my little girl and my pregnant wife have now come back home," he said, adding that he is keen to take them home at the earliest.

Kusum Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan, said the journey was a bit hectic.

"I had to handle my luggage and also take care of my small daughter," she said.

Rais Ansari, who arrived in Delhi with his son from Raipur, was filled with emotion on being able to join his family on Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I am feeling very happy. I pray for everyone's life happiness and peace because this disease has destroyed everyone's life. I run cooler-pad business in Raipur but because of the lockdown I am incurring a huge loss," he added.

His son Asif Ansari said that proper arrangements had been made to ensure social distancing and there was good hygiene.

The domestic air flights were suspended in March due to lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The fourth phase of lockdown will continue until May 31. (ANI)

