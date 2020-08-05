Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) Passengers arriving at the Goa Airport must carry a certificate from an ICMR-recognised laboratory showing that they have tested negative for coronavirus, the authorities said on Wednesday.

The Airports Authority of India, which manages the Goa airport, also said in an advisory that the passengers who do not have a COVID-19 negative certificate will have to undergo 14 days' home or paid quarantine on arrival in the state.

Besides, all symptomatic passengers will have to undergo coronavirus test, and stay in institutional quarantine till the test results are available.

The COVID-19 negative certificate must be issued by a lab recognised by the Indian Council of Medical Research which is not older than 48 hours prior to the arrival in Goa, the advisory said.

The passenger can also opt for a swab test upon arrival at a cost of Rs 2,000 and remain quarantined at a centre or at home till the results are available.

If passengers are tourists, they must have a pre- booking at hotels registered with the state Department of Tourism.

"Any tourist exhibiting sickness or COVID-19 related symptoms upon arrival will be subjected to a test at designated testing centres/hospitals at the tourist's cost," the advisory said.

