Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): As the tension between Israel and Iran continues, several passengers were left stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai amid flight disruptions and cancellations.

Reyna, a stranded passenger, stated that she didn't recieve any information from the airport authorities about the flight cancellations.

"We were trying to fly back to the US, and our flight got cancelled... We did not get any information regarding our flight cancellation... We have not received any messages. We've been here for almost an hour now... We were going via Bahrain..." she said.

Another stranded passenger shared that her flight to Italy was cancelled with no rebooking options or any clue of when the airports would be reopened.

"We were going to Italy via Dubai. The flight has been cancelled, and they have no information on when the airport will be opened... They are not giving us rebooking options. They are not giving us any options as of now. We either wait for the rebooking, but we don't know when, or we book at our own expense. I have three tickets to rebook. It's not easy..." she said.

Meanwhile, as many as 13 flights have been cancelled from Bengaluru and Kolkata on Saturday. Passengers who arrived at the airport were informed of the cancellations on-site, leading to inconvenience. Several foreign nationals were also among those affected.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport also witnessed widespread flight cancellations. Several departures and arrivals scheduled between February 28 and March 1 were called off, affecting hundreds of passengers bound for Doha, Dubai, Dammam and Abu Dhabi.

The cancellations come amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors.

Earlier, Air India and other carriers, including IndiGo, suspended flights to several Middle Eastern destinations. (ANI)

