Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 22 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Thursday said that Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth will provide medical treatment at very affordable prices, and it is the world's first hospital where treatment will be provided through an integrated system and integrated treatment methods.

He said the hospital has been opened with a grand vision and will be expanded to different parts of the world.

Also Read | Adar Poonawalla To Buy RCB? Serum Institute CEO Says He Will Make ‘Strong and Competitive’ Bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth.

The Yoga Guru said the hospital will perform surgical procedures when absolutely necessary.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Revokes Stage III Restrictions Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves.

"Today, the Home Minister inaugurated the world's first integrated hospital that will provide integrated treatment, and we congratulate him for this... There are dialysis facilities here, but our endeavour will be to avoid dialysis whenever possible. Knee replacement surgery, back and spine surgery, and brain surgery facilities are also available here... but we will first try to avoid these procedures and will only perform them when absolutely necessary," he told reporters.

"We will provide medical treatment at very affordable prices. This is the world's first hospital where treatment will be provided through an integrated system, integrated treatment methods, and integrated medicines... We have opened this hospital here today with a grand vision, and we will expand it from Delhi to the entire world... Today's occasion is historic," he added.

Union Home Minister inaugurated the new medical facility in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

According to a release, the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital is equipped with facilities for heart, brain, spine, and other advanced surgeries. Through the integration of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Modern Medicine, it will provide world-class healthcare services to citizens.

Baba Ramdev said earlier that the hospital will offer various kinds of treatment. Acharya Balkrishna highlighted the work done to treat patients.

"The person who comes here should get a choice and that is what they will get," Balakrishna told reporters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)