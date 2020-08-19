Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) A deputy superintendent and two other officials at the Patiala Central Jail were injured when a group of inmates hurled stones at them on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when a team led by Deputy Superintendent (Jail) Varun Sharma were conducting a random checking.

During checking, they had an altercation with prisoners, who pelted them with stones later, said a police official.

Sharma sustained head injuries and was admitted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, said police, adding his condition is stable.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against nine jail inmates, said Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Saurav Jindal.

