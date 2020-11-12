Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) Kicking off the election campaign for the graduates' constituency in Pune, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday asked party workers to check on bogus voting during the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls.

Biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the Maharashtra legislative council will be held on December 1.

Speaking at the inauguration of the campaign for Sangram Deshmukh, BJP's candidate for Pune graduates' constituency, Patil asked party workers and leaders to reach out to voters in the coming days.

"Our main objective is to increase polling percentage and control bogus voting," he said.

Some intimidating party workers can be deputed as polling agents at booths and if needed, they can insist on seeing voter identity cards to curb bogus voting, he said.

The BJP leader said the party is committed to winning all five seats in Maharashtra.

"In the last six months, we have done 90 per cent registration of voters online. So, before the Congress could understand anything, our voter registrations were completed," he added.

