Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) A court here on Monday ordered three days' police remand for Tauseef alias Badshah, the prime accused in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna last week.

The court also sent to judicial custody the three co-accused who were arrested along with Tauseef in Kolkata and brought here on transit remand.

"All four arrested accused were brought here from Kolkata on transit remand. They were produced here before the competent court. The court ordered three days' police remand for Tauseef and sent three others to judicial custody. Tauseef has been sent to jail from where he will be taken into police remand (custody) on Tuesday for interrogation," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

The Bihar Police, in a joint operation with Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF), arrested Tauseef, the prime accused, his cousin Nishu Khan and their two associates Harsh and Bhim on Saturday.

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17 morning.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed five armed men entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at Mishra.

According to the police, Tauseef was identified in CCTV footage.

"The remaining four shooters have also been identified but are absconding. A search is underway to arrest them," the SSP said, declining to divulge their identity.

Tauseef was wanted by the police in several criminal cases, and also booked in Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Nishu was also wanted in cases related to the Arms Act, the police said.

