Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Patna's famous Mahavir Mandir will be arranging Paag (headgear) and makhana (foxnut, a type of dry fruit) for the Ram temple from Shri Ram's -in-law's place, Mithila in Bihar.

The Mahavir Temple Secretary, Kunal Kishore, stated that the gifts are small but significant, and larger gifts will be given later.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Student Stripped, Forced To Drink Liquor, Beaten in Jhansi; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

"As per the traditions of Mithila, Paag and Makhana are small but significant gifts. Big gifts will also be given later," said former IPS officer and Secretary of Mahavir Temple, Patna, Kunal Kishore, while talking to ANI.

Notably, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Also Read | CWC Meet: Mallikarjun Kharge Chairs Congress Working Committee Meeting at Party Headquarters, Nod for Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 Likely (See Pics).

"We have been associated with the Ram Mandir agitation since 1990. The day judgement of Ram Mandir came, we decided to donate 10 crore rupees and within 15 days we started Ram Rasoi (community kitchen service)," he added.

Further, sharing details about a prominent temple being constructed in Bihar, Kishore said, "Virat Ramayana Temple (in Bihar) will be built on 120 acres of land and will be ready by the end of 2025 or early 2026. A total of 22 temples will be constructed and the world's largest 'Shivling' will also be installed. Janaki Janmasthan Temple will also be built in Sitamarhi."

Meanwhile, preparations in Ayodhya are underway for the Ram Mandir inauguration, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Considering the same police department, authorities are making arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on special occasion.

To guide tourists and devotees to the temple, police department authorities plan to install signage and direction boards on roads across the holy city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)