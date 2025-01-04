Patna (Bihar) [India], January 4 (ANI): Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor expressed his support for the ongoing BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) protests in Patna, calling for the Bihar government to address the grievances of the students.

The protests, sparked by allegations of irregularities in the BPSC examination, have intensified after the government announced a re-examination, which Kishor claimed was an acknowledgment of the errors that had taken place.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said, "By conducting the re-examination, the government has legally accepted that irregularities have happened with certain students in the examination."

He pressed on the importance of addressing the issue swiftly for the welfare of the students, adding, "The Chief Minister should meet the students regarding their demands, this is in the interest of the state."

Kishor also responded to the ongoing political criticism of his involvement in the protest, especially regarding his vanity van controversy.

He said, "...It is not new for the opposition parties to criticise me...I have come here in support of the students". "Anyone can come and lead, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav", he further added.

Kishor continued, stating that his focus remained on the students' needs rather than engaging in political debates. "Only the work of the students should be done," he said, urging the Chief Minister to prioritize the students' concerns and take action.

The Jan Suraaj leader, who has been fasting in solidarity with the students, made it clear that he was firm in his commitment to the cause.

"I am firm on this fast, the government has to decide what it wants to do next," Kishor told ANI.

Earlier, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday said that the protests held by the aspirants demanding re-examination was started by non-serious candidates.

"The BPSC protests were started by the non-serious candidates. Since the examination was cancelled, we had to take their re-exam anyway and we had been trying to get it done immediately," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Further, the BPSC controller spoke on the re-examination conducted on Saturday and said that a total of 5,840 aspirants had appeared for the exam.

"5,840 aspirants have appeared for the exams already... We hope this number reaches 6200-6300. By 10:30 am today, 8,111 aspirants downloaded the admit card out of 12,012 registrations," he said.

Singh further said that the results would likely be released between January 25 to 30 and the mains would be conducted by April.

"We are trying to release the results of BPSC prelims between 25-30 January and conduct the mains by April..The serious candidates can start preparing by then..." he added. (ANI)

