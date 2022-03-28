Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the disbursement of outstanding 20 per cent arrears, partaking to salary revision under the 7th Pay Commission, for the state government employees.

Patnaik made the announcement a day after senior bureaucrats and police officers met and congratulated him over the BJD's victory in the panchayat elections and the civic polls.

As many as 4 lakh employees will receive the arrears along with their March salary, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

An additional Rs 850 crore has been earmarked in the 2021-22 supplementary budget for the purpose, it said.

The government has already released 80 per cent of the increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. The pensioners have received 100 per cent of their dues, the statement said.

The Odisha government had accepted the recommendation of the commission and implemented it in January 2016. The enhanced salary was paid from September 2017.

