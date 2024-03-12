Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each 'Bhagabata Tungi' across Odisha to make them efficient.

Bhagabata Tungi is a small cottage where the villagers after days hard work assemble to discuss religion, scriptures and culture. These places are considered central to the spiritual, cultural and social fabric of Odisha's rural life.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Share Pictures of Her Body With Relatives in Vadodara; Held.

The Bhagabat Tungi functions as a binding force which keep the villages united. They are also considered symbol of culture and tradition.

In order to make the 7,200 Bhagabata Tungis in the state more active, efficient and vibrant, the chief minister has sanctioned Rs 50,000 for each of these Tungis.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Attacks Bharatiya Janata Party, Says ‘Every Party Contests Polls on a Single Symbol, but BJP Fights on Lotus and Washing Machine’.

The development of Bhagabata Tungis will be done through the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, a press release issued by the CMO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)