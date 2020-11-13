Mathura, Nov 12 (PTI) The patron of a civil society which has moved a court here challenging a plea for the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, quit his organisation on Thursday.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi quit as patron Mathur Chaturved Parishad saying he does not agree with the stand of his organisation that the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque should not be removed from the vicinity of the Lord Krishna temple.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges PM Narendra Modi to Consider Making FIR Registration a Must on Each Complaint in Country.

He added that he is also opposed to his organisation's stand that an earlier court ruling ratifying a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee favouring the mosque should not be annulled.

Chaturvedi, who is also the trustee of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, which is also a defendant in the plea for the removal of the mosque, said he had no option but to quit as his organisation was opposed to his views.

Also Read | Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Mahboob Alam Wins, Elected as MLA.

Mathur Chaturved Parishad, along with a body of priests, the Akhil Bharatiya Tirath Purohit Mahasabha, had on Wednesday moved the district seeking to have their say during the hearing of the plea for the removal of the mosque.

In September, a group of people had filed a suit over the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque, which they claimed was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The suit was filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, through the "next friend" Ranjana Agnihotri and others.

Next friend is a legal term for a person who represents someone who is not able to personally move the court for himself or herself.

The appellants had demanded the annulment of an earlier Mathura court ruling, ratifying the land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee.

The petition had named the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust, Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust, and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan as defendants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)