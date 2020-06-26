New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of journalist Shubham Mani Tripathi in Unnao district of the state last week.

Tripathi was shot at near Doodh Mandi in Unnao while he was returning home with his friend on a motorcycle last Friday, Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Press Council of India highly condemns the incident of killing of a young journalist, Shubham Mani Tripathi, in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, a statement from the PCI said.

"Taking suo motu cognizance in the matter, Hon'ble Chairman, Press Council of India, has directed the Government of Uttar Pradesh, through its Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest," it said.

