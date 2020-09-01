Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called a meeting of its office-bearers and senior leaders at its headquarters here on Thursday, a party spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has called an important meeting of the senior party leadership and functionaries at PDP headquarters in Srinagar on September 3 at 11 a.m.," PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said in a statement.

He said the leadership will have threadbare discussion on the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and general party affairs.

The party had called a meeting last week but postponed it claiming that the authorities had refused to allow leaders to move of their residences to attend it.

