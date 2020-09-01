New Delhi, September 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for not postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations despite repeated requests by students. Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government is risking the future of the country. The Congress leader added that the government is behaving arrogantly by ignoring concerns of NEET and JEE students demands of SSC candidates. JEE, NEET 2020 Exams: Western Railway to Run 46 Additional Local Trains in Mumbai From September 1-6.

The Scion of the Gandhi family taking a swipe at the Modi government, said that it should give jobs and not empty slogans. Gandhi tweeted, "Modi Govt is jeopardising India's future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans." NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Modi Govt is jeopardising India's future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans.#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 1, 2020

Notably, in October and November, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold eight recruitment exams. These exams include, combined higher secondary level exam and junior engineer selection exam.

The opposition has been targetting the Modi government for not postponing the JEE and NEET exams even as the coronavirus cases are rising in the country. JEE 2020 exams have begun from September 1 and will continue till September 6. Meanwhile, NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).