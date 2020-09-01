Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Realme X7 series & Realme V3 handset in China. Realme X7 series comprises of the Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro. Both Realme X7 series smartphones were teased before its launch. Realme X7 series & the Realme V3 phone is available for pre-bookings. Realme V3 will go on sale in the Chinese market from September 17 whereas Realme X7 series devices will be sold from September 11. Realme V3 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched Tomorrow Alongside Realme X7 Series.

Realme X7 (Photo Credits: Realme China)

In terms of specifications, Realme X7 gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with the Mali-G57 GPU. The Realme X7 is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery whereas the Realme X7 Pro comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Both Realme X7 series handsets feature a quad rear camera module sporting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP B&W poertrait camera & a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies & video calls. Both devices come mated with up to 8GB of RAM. Realme X7 is launched with 128GB storage whereas the Realme X7 Pro will be offered with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme X7 Camera (Photo Credits: Realme China)

On the other hand, Realme V3 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, the device comes coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera department, there is a triple rear camera system comprising of a 13MP main snapper, a 2MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, Realme V3 gets an 8MP shooter.

Realme X7 (Photo Credits: Realme China)

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,245) for 6GB & 128GB, CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 25,664) for the 8GB & 128GB. Realme X7 Pro costs CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,525) for 6GB & 128GB whereas the 8GB & 128GB model gets a price tag of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 26,734).

Realme V3 (Photo Credits: Realme China)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).