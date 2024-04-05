India News | Peon Held for Sexual Assault on 7-year-old Girl on School Premises in Mumbai

Apr 05, 2024
India News | Peon Held for Sexual Assault on 7-year-old Girl on School Premises in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) A peon of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl on the premises of the educational institute in Mumbai's Santacruz area, an official said on Friday.

The official said the peon had been allegedly sexually assaulting the child for the past few months, but the crime came to light last week when she informed her parents about it.

Based on a complaint by the child's parents last Friday, the police registered a case against the peon for rape and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him, the official said.

The peon was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till April 5, he added.

