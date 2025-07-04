Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami completed four years in office, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people broke the myth of changing the government every five years.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, CM Dhami said, "There was a myth in the state that whenever elections are held in five years, the government changes and this time the people of Uttarakhand broke that myth and created a new history and formed the government of Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi and we have constantly tried in these years to take the state forward."

Thanking PM Modi and the public for choosing him as the Chief Minister, he said, "I thank the Prime Minister and our leadership that a common worker like me was chosen for this responsibility about four years ago."

He remembered taking over the office during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the state government distributed aid worth Rs 1000 crore.

"At that time, the effect of COVID was not completely over, and it was a very challenging time. With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we tried to ensure that our businesses run well in the state. We gave packages to everyone at different levels, a total amount of about Rs 1000 crore was given," CM Dhami told ANI.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been serving as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand since 2021. He has represented the Champawat Assembly constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly since 2022 and previously from Khatima from 2012 to 2022.

After he lost his seat in the 2022 elections, he was re-elected as Chief Minister by the BJP MLAs. He is the only Chief Minister of the state to have assumed a second consecutive term since its creation. (ANI)

