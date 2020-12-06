Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): BJP MP Shankar Lalwani has proposed changing the name of a locality in Indore from Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar while retaining the name Khajrana for areas near the Dargah while a Congress leader said the MP should focus on improving infrastructure instead of changing the name.

The BJP MP had earlier said that people in the area want the name to be changed to Ganesh Nagar or Ganesh Colony due to the presence of a Ganesh temple in the area.

"It is worth mentioning that Khajrana area starts after Ganesh temple. It is a large and old Muslim dominated area of the city. Due to the large area of Khajrana, people started incorporating the area around it," Shankar Lalwani had earlier said.

Later, Lalwani modified his statement "The proposal was not from me. It was put forth by the people of the locality. Dargah area should be allowed to remain named as Khajrana and the area around the Ganesh temple be converted to Ganesh Nagar or Ganesh Colony."

Congress state spokesperson Aminul Khan Suri said that instead of focusing on renaming a certain area the BJP MP should focus on delivering on infrastructure for the city.

"If someone's name is Amit and if it is changed to Amitabh then would he become a superstar? Indore MP is giving a glimpse of his intellectual level by raising such demands," Suri told ANI.

"As Indore grew, Khajrana has also expanded. The MP should focus on establishing industries, promoting education, enhancing healthcare in the city. People of Indore know that the Indore MP cannot deliver on these issues," he added. (ANI)

