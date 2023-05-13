Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state's control is with people who have realised they won't return to power and hence are making money and enjoying their time.

Raje visited Hori village in Pratapgarh and participated in "Ram Katha".

She also prayed at a Hanuman temple there and said that she prayed for the well-being of everyone.

Speaking at a programme later, Raje said whenever there is any mention of loyalty, the name of "Ram Bhakt" Hanuman come first. "But nowadays those who were made Hanuman leave first," she added.

Referring to an incident from Ramayana when Bharat had placed the footwear of Lord Ram on the throne but added that these days people try to grab the "chair" as soon as they get an opportunity.

She said those who are blessed by God do not need to fear anyone because victory always belongs to them.

Without naming anyone, Raje said, "The people in power in Rajasthan have thought that they are not coming back (to power), so they are having fun and making money (khao aur mauj karo)," she said.

She also said that women should not be underestimated.

The former chief minister said men and women are equal. “Women are underestimated, which is wrong,” she said.

