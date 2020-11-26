Aurangabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Taking a dig at BJP leaders who claim that their party will return to power in Maharashtra soon, stare NCP chief Jayant Patil said here on Thursday that the phrase "I will come back" now evokes laughter.

Patil, the state water resources minister, was addressing a rally for the Legislative Council's graduate constituency poll for Aurangabad region.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had proclaimed in the legislature at the end of his tenure as chief minister last year that he "will come back" (post elections).

Taking a dig at him as well as other BJP leaders who talk about forming government again in two-three months, Patil said they had to say this to offer solace to those who joined the BJP by quitting the Congress and NCP.

"If anyone says `I will come back' (in casual conversation), people now start laughing," the NCP leader said.

"Those who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress and NCP are saying `do something to form government or we will go back to the Congress and NCP'," he added.

