Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Days after the NDA secured a landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections, BJP leader and former MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, said that the people of Bhar voted for NDA "once again" and were afraid that the "katta government" might return in Bihar, apparently taking a dig at RJD.

Namgyal told reporters here on Sunday, "...the people of Bihar have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA once again. They voted thoughtfully, and the people of Bihar were afraid that the "Katta" government might return, that the rule of goons might return. You know what all happened during the Lalu (Yadav) government. Today, Bihar is on a path of development, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bihar..."

Earlier, Namgyal, the Chhattisgarh in-charge of SIR, arrived in Raipur for a five-day visit.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha met with Union Minister and BJP Bihar election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Sunday. He stated that all the details regarding the new government formation in Bihar would be clear in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters in Patna before arriving in Delhi, he said, "The formality to form the new government will be done, and it will be clear in the next two to four days. I have conducted a meeting with our MLAs. Similarly, other parties will also conduct their own meeting. Then, based on that, further proceedings will be conducted. Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister face".

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

