Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the people of the state are praying for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested coronavirus positive.

Gujarat is the home state of Shah, who earlier in the day said in a tweet that he has tested positive for the infection.

Several senior leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs from Gujarat took to Twitter and posted with the hashtag #GetWellSoonAmitShah to wish the union minister a speedy recovery.

Rupani, who was in Surat to take a review of the coronavirus situation, told reporters that he prays for Shah's speedy recovery.

"On behalf of the people of Gujarat, we all pray to god that he gets rid of coronavirus and gets well soon. We hope Amitbhai recovers soon and comes out of it," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel tweeted, "Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri @AmitShah ji tested positive for Corona. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Newly-appointed president of the BJP's state unit, C R Paatil, also wished the Union minister a speedy recovery.

"Hon'ble @AmitShah ji, Get well soon ! Wishing you a speedy recovery," he said on the micro-blogging site.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh tweeted, "Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @AmitShah Ji."

Tweeting in Hindi, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I pray to Lord Somnath soon that you soon become healthy and get involved in the service of the nation and nation building with the same energy. #GetWellSoonAmitShah."

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said, "Honorable Home Minister, pray to Mahadev that you get well soon."

Former state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said, "I pray to God for your speedy recovery. I have full faith that you will get well soon and join the public service, wishing you the same #GetWellSoonAmitShah."

